Bumble India wants you to pedal your way to love

The app’s campaign of five ad films encourages you to make the first move.
To make the first move is one of the, if not the, most daunting tasks of your life. From the butterflies in your stomach to the feeling that it will go down the drain or turn into the movie you always dreamed your life would be – it’s not for the faint-hearted.
2020 turned our lives upside down, and for most people, dating didn’t even feature in their list of priorities. But that didn’t mean people gave up on the opportunity to find love this year.
For instance, instead of real-world first dates, we had them over video calls. But, even for that to happen, you have to make the first move.
Subtly, and sometimes in an endearing way, encouraging you is the women-first social networking app Bumble. The app, through a campaign of five ad films conceptualised by The Script Room, "encourages millennials and Gen Z in India to make the first move. It aims to support the Bumble community to navigate the new rules of dating in these challenging times."
According to Bumble’s most recent data, over 40 per cent of daters in India are no longer confident on how to date successfully. Seventy per cent of single Indians say they are not comfortable navigating dating in 2020. And, one in two claim they are ready to go on a date in-person.
One of the ads features a girl who gatecrashes a cycling group only to find the guy she matched on Bumble. Light-hearted and sweet, the ad’s YouTube description sums things up:
“It has never been
A better time to ask,
“Can I tag along?”
Find the companion for your journey,
Make the first move.”
Here are the other films where Bumble encourages you to make the first move.
The app has also released a new series called “Dating These Days”. Each week, we will get to see diverse and popular voices discuss dating in India using topics, like making the first move, body positivity and familial matrimonial pressure in our dating journeys, as the hook.
Some people you will get to see in this series are Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Sumukhi Suresh, Sushant Divgikar and Maanvi Gagroo.