Bumble reassures us that love will find a way

Its new ad talks about love during the time of COVID as the country emerges from its lockdown.
The pandemic and the lockdown have got one thing right - we humans yearn for meaningful relationships. And this is not some mere statement thrown into the air but rooted in fact.
Bumble, a women-first social networking platform, says as per its research 83% of its users are more interested in dating during this time, 70% of Bumble users in India claim a change in their personal online dating behaviour while just under 80% of these users now accepting and trying virtual dating.
Now, these stats are a solid indicator that people are searching for love. Bumble, through its new ad campaign, wants to tell them that their search won't go futile because love will find a way.
Conceptualised by DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the 79-second goes all-out, in the cutest way possible, to tell you that love in the times of video calls is not just in, but romantic, and worth the hype. The opening line of the ad says it, "2020 is not the year for love. But, it's also the year we can't do without it."
There's first meetings, cute little flirtings, conversations withs beverages, to falling asleep together and everything else you can think about dating using your screens; all this because despite what happens, love will find a way.
Speaking about the campaign further, Priti Joshi, Bumble’s VP of Strategy says, “Healthy relationships and meaningful conversations are foundational to one’s well-being, especially during these uncertain times. We’ve seen that our Bumble community in India has really started to utilize our virtual dating features as they are actively trying to navigate this new world of dating. Through this campaign, we hope to share a positive message that love always finds a way, even in the most challenging of times."
Bumble is not just a dating app but allows you to connect with people to build friendships or professional networks and is designed in a way that hands more control to women concerning first interaction among other things.