Bumble releases OOH campaign on the theme ‘You’ve Got This’

It takes a localised look at dating culture, tackling dating dilemmas that people commonly go through.
As a part of its integrated campaign ‘You’ve Got This’, Bumble, the leading women-first dating and social networking app, has launched an out-of-home (OOH) campaign in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Pune.
The campaign is aimed at encouraging single Indians to shed inhibitions and embrace their authentic selves, in order to take charge of their dating journeys in 2022.
The campaign takes a localised look at dating culture, tackling dating dilemmas in a relatable manner, featuring various taglines, such as, “What if they hit me with ‘aur batao’? Maybe, they’re just a good listener” and “What if they are too ‘shohoj shorol’? One of you has to be, na?”
In 2022, single Indians are hopeful about making new connections and excited to embrace in real life (IRL) dating. Per Bumble’s new internal study, 65 per cent of daters on the platform prefer to go on an IRL date with their potential matches or partners.
Samarpita Samaddar, India communication director, Bumble, said, “Our latest OOH campaign is an extension of our integrated campaign, ‘You’ve Got This’. It aims to encourage daters to shed their inhibitions and embrace their dating journeys. So, go out there and make the best first moves of your lives, you’ve got this and Bumble’s got your back!”