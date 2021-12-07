Bumble revamps app - introduces ads for premium features

The ads talk about the different ways in which the premium features can help users find matches.
During the COVID pandemic, the way the Bumble community used the app evolved, as people’s dating behaviour became more intentional with a focus on compatibility and connection, before moving offline. Bumble app’s new dating experience emphasises on more engaging, less superficial profiles, and prioritises the content daters need to make more intentional moves.
Bumble announced the global release of its new dating experience highlighted by a redesigned Bumble Date profile and a new advanced matching algorithm.
You can now see a person’s bio - including pronouns and interests - just below their first photo to help you learn more about a potential match right from the start. This is only reinforced by the ability to choose from up to 160 categories of interests on display in your dating profile, in addition to the ability to connect your Instagram and Spotify accounts to further showcase your personal style.
Bumble’s matchmaking algorithm has also been rebuilt from the ground up, using the latest in machine learning technologies to help provide better matches. It learns from past customer behaviour to deliver the best possible matching experience - all in a manner that helps to protect user privacy and security.
With the updated algorithm, Bumble has also introduced a new system that recommends which photo to lead with in your profile. This has already led to an increase in matches for people on Bumble. As we move into the new year, Bumble has made it easier than ever before to make the first move and find a meaningful connection.
Since the unveiling of the Bumble Date profile redesign, the app has seen an increase in time spent on profiles - which highlights a person’s intent to learn more about a potential match before moving on to another.
The news closely follows Apple’s App Store Awards announcement. Bumble has been named one of the 2021 Apps of the Year in the trend category for fostering connection.
“This is a special moment for our business and teams worldwide. They have been working tirelessly to launch what can only be described as one of the most significant product and algorithmic advancements since our launch seven years ago, this week,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO, Bumble.
