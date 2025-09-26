Bumble spotlights authentic love in new India campaign

Bumble has launched its new brand campaign For The Love of Love in India with a film that celebrates real, authentic love. Set to the evocative track Tum Mere Ho by Mumbai-based indie-pop/R&B artist Dishaan, the film highlights the stories of four real couples who met on Bumble.

Advertisment

Shot entirely in black and white, the film uses the timeless power of monochrome to strip away distractions and focus on the raw beauty of connection. Every frame lingers on the small, unspoken gestures that make love meaningful: a glance held, a burst of laughter, the warmth of a hand in another’s.

The campaign features the stories of four real couples:

Trishina & Mihika – After matching on Bumble, their connection blossomed into a proud, affirming queer relationship built on living and loving freely.

Archa & Karuppiah – A cross-country romance that began after meeting on Bumble, evolving into a marriage rooted in resilience and shared values.

Muskaan & Aashish – Travel creators who bonded over a shared love of adventure, building a journey from road trips to a future together.

Zehra & Zeeshan – Seven years after meeting on Bumble, their story culminated in a Bollywood-worthy Dubai proposal and wedding.

“This campaign is a celebration of what people value most in dating today—feeling seen, safe, and genuinely hopeful. It shines a light on the beauty of real connection and reminds us that love, in its most authentic form, is always worth cherishing," said Neela Pal, Bumble’s Chief Marketing Officer.

"Every element of this campaign is designed not only to inspire and support healthier, more meaningful relationships, but also to elevate Bumble as the brand that champions love in all its emotion and possibility. For The Love of Love is about helping people feel the power of love—in the big milestones and in the small everyday moments that make it so meaningful.”

The global campaign will roll out through a mix of digital films, high-impact storytelling, curated editorial integrations, and social-first narratives. With this launch, Bumble reaffirms its belief in championing authentic connections and celebrating love in its truest, most meaningful forms.