Bumble wants to erase your pre-date jitters with Ishaan Khatter

Speaking about this campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “Bumble’s new brand campaign aims at encouraging single Indians to shed their inhibitions and take charge of their dating journeys. Our new campaign’s musical is an ode to inspire people to break away from the first-time nerves and the jitters, so no matter the fumbling, no matter the pre-date butterflies, put yourself out there. This campaign aims to be the nudge you need, the reassurance you want, and that encouraging ‘You’ve Got This!’ so that you can go out there and make the best first moves of your life!”