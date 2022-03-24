Bumble wants to erase your pre-date jitters with Ishaan Khatter

No, not that way. This is a music video that wants you to know that “you’ve got it”.
If you thought matching someone on a dating app was hard, try and overcome the pre-date jitters, it’s torturous. You can take deep breaths, pray to the lord, do some pushups to feel better or listen to Bumble’s new music video.
Starring actor Ishaan Khatter, the women-first social app wants to tell you that, “You've Got This”. Conceptualised by Jugaad Motion Pictures and directed by Dar Gai. Nupur Pai wrote the film’s song titled ‘You’ve Got This’ and it was composed by Anton Sheetel and choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Shamji.
Speaking about this campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “Bumble’s new brand campaign aims at encouraging single Indians to shed their inhibitions and take charge of their dating journeys. Our new campaign’s musical is an ode to inspire people to break away from the first-time nerves and the jitters, so no matter the fumbling, no matter the pre-date butterflies, put yourself out there. This campaign aims to be the nudge you need, the reassurance you want, and that encouraging ‘You’ve Got This!’ so that you can go out there and make the best first moves of your life!”
Bumble has also partnered with influencers such as Shantanu Maheshwari and Yashaswini Dayama among others and will be launching out of home (OOH) branding across India to encourage its community to make the first move to forge meaningful connections.
As part of the campaign, Bumble will also launch its Date Generator to help single Indians find interesting in-person date ideas in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata.