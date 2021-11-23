Bumble wants to set you up on that “first date post-pandemic” with a new outdoor campaign

The ads, playing on geographical and cultural tones, are live across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai
Dating went indoors for the past eighteen months, but now it has come out of lockdown(s) to bloom under the Sun. The pandemic may still roam among us, but with the number of people who have received the jab rising, the country has opened up, and people have begun to step outside to go on dates.
Bumble, a women-first social networking app, has released a series of outdoor ads across Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai to encourage people to start dating again.
Its recent research found that more than one in three (33%) daters surveyed are feeling hopeful about dating in 2021 with a wider rollout of vaccinations among younger age groups in India. Looking ahead in 2022, 4 in 5 single Indians are excited and hopeful about dating.
Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, said: “The concept of a first date post-pandemic looks very different to what it has been in the past. Our recent study showed that 39% of single Indians surveyed have tried a video date as their first date in 2021. Our recent research illustrates single people in India are now excited and hopeful about dating, both virtually and in-person, looking ahead, as we get ready to start a new year. With our latest campaign, we aim to encourage our community to get ready to date and find their connections on Bumble.”