Bumble’s Diwali film highlights shared responsibilities in couples

Bumble’s latest survey reveals that 9 in 10 (91%) of Indians believe equal contributions from their partners in festive season planning is essential, reflecting a modern perspective on romance grounded in collaboration. This season, love goes beyond just gifts and grand gestures; it’s about sharing responsibilities, nurturing teamwork, and cherishing every moment together.

Just over half (51%) of people are excited about the prospect of both partners equally contributing to festive season activities, viewing it as a fantastic way to bond. Additionally, more than one in three (36%) Indians are open to equal contributions, recognising that some adjustments may be necessary along the way. This shift towards shared planning signals a positive move forward, as couples increasingly value teamwork in crafting memorable festive experiences. As the focus transitions from traditional roles to a more balanced partnership, the festive mantra is clear: planning together not only enhances the celebrations, but also strengthens the relationship.

To celebrate the upcoming Diwali festivities, Bumble has launched a new film that captures the essence of shared responsibilities in romantic relationships. The film follows a couple navigating their first Diwali together, filled with relatable moments that blend humor and warmth.

In a playful exchange, the couple discusses their future together, with one partner joking about a “lifetime supply of pineapple kheer,” highlighting how love is about teamwork and shared intentions. Their banter emphasises that while it’s important to create lasting memories, it’s equally essential to share the responsibilities that come with festive planning. As the festival of lights approaches, Bumble encourages everyone to embrace love, equality, and shared experiences. This season is the perfect time to find your kind of ‘serious’ and set your intentions on Bumble.

Pracheta Mazumdar, Bumble’s Senior Marketing Manager for APAC, says, “As the festive season approaches and celebrations come alive, shared responsibilities are becoming increasingly important in relationships. Bumble’s research shows that for 1 in 2 Indians, equality in managing festive tasks is a green flag. This can be decorating, planning gatherings, or shopping—because it fosters stronger connections. If you’re looking to connect with new people this festive season, it’s a great opportunity to highlight your values and approach to balance on your Bumble profile—whether through an Opening Move or your profile bio —to find someone who shares your outlook and is ready to team up for the festivities.”