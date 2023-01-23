Bummer launches new campaign ahead of Valentine's Day

The brand will be sponsoring a trip worth ₹1,00,000 to five lucky winner.
With an aim to accentuate love, Bummer, a new-age apparel brand, has unveiled the second edition of its Valentine's Day Campaign - #LoveIsABummer.
Through this campaign, the brand encourages its patrons to add a spark to their love life by participating in the contest and winning a chance to travel to any destination abroad with their special one.
To be a part of this contest, individuals can share a reel or post and using the hashtag #LoveIsABummer with their closed ones on their social media handles wearing matching innerwear from Bummer's couple segment or even showcasing that they have a matching pair without wearing it.
This campaign is based on the idea of how twinning brings comfort to couples as they feel that they are experiencing the same journey and part of each other's life. Be it a short or long-distance relationship, nowadays, we can see significant others getting matching tattoos, wearing similar bracelets or styling the same outfit. With Bummer's unique matching underwear collection, duos can feel much more closer as they get on with their day or vacation. Also suggests that love is a journey that can be overcomed by accommodating both the good and bad as long as both individuals are on the same page eventually, thus matching pairs.
Sulay Lavsi, founder of Bummer, commented on the campaign, "February marks the beginning of the season of love, as we witness couples going all out to embrace the presence of their special one. With this, our team launched a Valentine's Day campaign last year, and received an overwhelming response from lovers and also single people, making it a huge success. Considering the same, we decided to make a kickass comeback with our second edition of the campaign, where partners can pamper their loved ones by gifting each other matching underwear from Bummer, making it the perfect moment to grow their intimacy game and accentuate the romance between them and their boo. Or on the other hand, individuals like friends and family can also match pairs to show how much they care."