Burberry reworks “Singin’ in the Rain” for new spot…

… And the dance sequence for the 21st century in classic Burberry fashion.
Luxury fashion brand Burberry has released its Christmas spot – an incredible tribute to Gene Kelly’s iconic “Singin’ in the rain” made for the 21st century is true Burberry style.
Made in collaboration with Megaforce, a director’s collective and produced by Riff Raff Films, Burberry recreates the iconic dance sequence where we see four dancers, dressed in Burberry clothing, move through the streets and towards the ocean as chunks of ice hurtle towards them. It was directed by Katelin Arizmendi and choreographed by (LA)HORDE,
Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer, Burberry, said, "This campaign is about looking forwards, looking to the future - inspired by youth, it brings together a community of different talents and worlds as one. United by passion, commitment and love, this campaign is a celebration of their dreams, of exploring and of always going beyond.”
“I’m honoured that Burberry can partner with Marcus Rashford and amazing organisations around the world to give back to the next generation, allowing them to explore their dreams. And I wanted to take that concept - of exploring beyond - to express a real sense of freedom in the campaign. It’s all about that fearless spirit and imagination when pushing boundaries, something that we hold so close to our hearts at Burberry."
The campaign also includes still imagery photographed by Rafael Pavarotti and styled by Ibrahim Kamara... The imagery celebrates the community around Burberry: blurring boundaries, crossing divides, bringing people together.
Megaforce said, "We found the idea of this film digging through Burberry’s history. The founder, Thomas Burberry, created innovative weatherproof clothing that was used by polar explorers, which gave us this idea of a story that saw its characters braving the elements.”
That iconic scene from the film ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ came to our minds so we wanted to draw inspiration from it and make a version that speaks for our times. This year has been tough for us all, so we wanted to push the metaphor and transformed the rain to ice blocks. We also changed the narrative from a single character to a group of friends because going through the adversity is a thing that we’d better do together."
As part of this campaign, Burberry has joined forces with charities supporting young people across the world, providing protection, encouragement and empowering them to shape our tomorrow.
Campaign film credits
Directors: Megaforce
Production Company: Riff Raff Films
DOP: Katelin Arizmendi
Choreography: (LA)HORDE
Styling: Ibrahim Kamara
Music: “Singing In The Rain”, written by Nacio Herb Brown/Arthur Freed. Published by EMI Music Publishing Limited.
Vocals performed by Dreya Mac. Musical accompaniment performed by Lank & Tank for Twenty Below Music.
Cast: Kevin Bago, Robinson Cassarino, Chantel Foo, Zhané Samuels