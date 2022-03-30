Burger King announces Meme Premier League to celebrate T20 season

Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said, “At Burger King India, we always look for an unusual and quirky way to reach our audiences. Meme is the new viral language used by Gen Z and millennials. It’s fun and humorous way of sharing your POV, something that brand Burger King stands for. Memes are funny, entertaining, easy to consume, and have the potential to go viral and reach audiences across varied demography. Let the memes begin!”