Burger King announces Meme Premier League to celebrate T20 season

The fast food company will be posting a grill-worthy meme moment from each match on its Instagram stories daily.
The cricket season has started and fast food company Burger King India is celebrating it by launching a unique campaign, titled #MemePremierLeague. It is aimed at meme lovers and cricket enthusiasts to unleash their love for the sports beyond the field and screens, and bring it alive on social media throughout the T20 season.
As a part of #MemePremierLeague, Burger King will be posting a grill-worthy meme moment from each match on its Instagram stories daily. Each meme will also contain an offer for the day, which can be redeemed on the Burger King app or at its restaurants.
The brand will also run a contest throughout the T20 season. To participate in the contest, all one needs to do is create a cricket-based meme on their respective Instagram handles and tag Burger King India, using @BurgerKingIndia and #MemePremierLeague.
All the participants stand a chance to win a Whopper (burger). Also, at the end of every week, the meme that garners highest likes will have the title Meme King bestowed on its creator, who will be rewarded with something very unique and exciting.
Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said, “At Burger King India, we always look for an unusual and quirky way to reach our audiences. Meme is the new viral language used by Gen Z and millennials. It’s fun and humorous way of sharing your POV, something that brand Burger King stands for. Memes are funny, entertaining, easy to consume, and have the potential to go viral and reach audiences across varied demography. Let the memes begin!”