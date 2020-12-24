Burger King asks you to leave all the negativity behind at the end of the year

The year 2020 has thrown several curveballs our way. Whether it is the never-ending work from home, or cancelled holiday plans, or having a closet full of new clothes but nowhere to go, 2020 has truly grilled us all.

So, in a bid to leave all the negativity behind at the end of the year, leading fast food company Burger King India has launched #GrilledBy2020 under its Whopper 360 campaign.