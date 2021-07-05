Burger King has ‘artificial’ ingredients beaten up in a new spot

The aggressors — natural ingredients — want to get rid of the ‘artificials’ from the Whopper.
Last year, Burger King (BK) decided to let the powers of time and entropy illustrate the natural degradation of a preservative-free Whopper through its, now iconic, ‘Mouldy Whopper’ campaign.
This time around, the American fast food giant has decided to take a more hands-on approach.
In its latest spot made by We Believers, a gang of anthropomorphic vegetables, christened ‘The Naturals’, alight from a black van and head towards a BK restaurant, baseball bats and hammers in tow. Their aim? Beat up the artificial ingredients called ‘The Artificials’.
What’s incredible about this ad, co-directed by Robert Llauró and Agustín Alberdi of Landia, is the song playing in the background.
"How could it be
That we couldn't see
They'd clean up the Whopper
From artificial ingredients ... like me?
Goodbye, Sodium Benzoate.
Goodbye, Monosodium Glutamate.
Goodbye, Polysorbate 80.
Goodbye, EDT Acid...
They say real food tastes better
Bye forever, see you never."
And while the clean-up happens, we see the burger patty, head aflame, wait outside - BK’s patty is always grilled. Our first thought when we spotted it went to the comic book character Ghost Rider, whose death stare sends the souls of sinners to hell. Thank god, there is no hell for these ingredients.
Muse by Clio quoted co-director Llauró as saying, "When we first read the script, we were very excited about the idea. Our main focus was to find the tone to make it cinematic, epic — and with just the right amount of humour."