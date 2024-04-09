Burger King India introduces its double treat with its 2 for Rs79 and Rs99 offer in latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign will be featured during IPL matches, television, YouTube, outdoor media, and social media.
Burger King India, one of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains, continues to elevate its value offerings with the introduction of its latest value layer: 2 Crispy Veg Burgers for just Rs.79 and 2 Crispy Chicken Burgers for just Rs.99. In the QSR landscape, this value promotion is strategically designed to not only capture attention but also drive foot traffic, offering guests an unbeatable value proposition.
The 2for79Offer is poised to satisfy hunger pangs and cravings alike, as its tagline aptly suggests, ‘Pet Bharega, Neeyat Nahi’. With this latest offering, priced at Rs.79 and Rs.99, customers can enjoy two options, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from Burger King's popular menu.
To introduce this offer, Burger King India has devised a comprehensive 360-degree campaign, kicking off with a creative launch during IPL matches. This initiative will be further amplified across various media channels such as television, YouTube, outdoor media, social media and other digital platforms.
Speaking about this value proposition, Kapil Grover, CMO, Burger King – India, said, “At Burger King India, we recognise that in today's market, value for money is a crucial driver of brand consideration, coupled with the love for good food. Being a value for money brand, we have launched '2for79 and 2for 99' campaign to offer unbeatable value to our guests. We also have great offers on BK App including our successful Crispy Veg Meal @ just Rs.99. We believe that guests will find these offers and our unparalleled service a great value for their money thus ensuring long term brand loyalty.”