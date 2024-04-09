Burger King India introduces its double treat with its 2 for Rs79 and Rs99 offer in latest campaign

Speaking about this value proposition, Kapil Grover, CMO, Burger King – India, said, “At Burger King India, we recognise that in today's market, value for money is a crucial driver of brand consideration, coupled with the love for good food. Being a value for money brand, we have launched '2for79 and 2for 99' campaign to offer unbeatable value to our guests. We also have great offers on BK App including our successful Crispy Veg Meal @ just Rs.99. We believe that guests will find these offers and our unparalleled service a great value for their money thus ensuring long term brand loyalty.”