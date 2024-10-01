Burger King India invites coffee lovers to roast bad brews on Coffee Day

On the occasion of International Coffee Day, Burger King India, launched a new campaign, Roast the Roast. The campaign is built around user-generated content and invites coffee enthusiasts to roast their bad coffee experiences whilst giving them a great tasting Free Coffee at a BK Café near them.

Burger King released a digital video which highlights many encounters with subpar coffee faced by different people, and invites guests to share and roast their such experiences. For each comment received, Burger King India will be giving guests a Free Coffee at a BK Café near them.

Speaking about this campaign, Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer, Burger King India, said, “At Burger King, we pride ourselves in delivering a superior coffee experience. Our unique in house blend has 100% Arabica beans. The Monsoon Malabar blend has citrus, caramel and peanut notes, creating a balanced taste of coffee which our guests love. Coffee has become a strong pillar of our café offerings, and with Roast the Roast, we wanted to have a little fun while drawing attention to the quality that sets us apart. We know everyone’s had at least one bad coffee experience—so why not turn it into a roast? The campaign not only engages with guests in a fun way but also gives them free Coffee at BK Café making this entire journey a sip to remember.”

Speaking about the creative concept behind the campaign, Pravin Sutar, national creative director, Leo Burnett South Asia, said, “Just like with movies, music or sports, the internet can also be pretty brutal when it comes to critiquing coffee. And so came the "Roast the Roast campaign". We tapped into our shared frustration of bad coffee to create something fun and engaging, by encouraging people to roast their worst coffee moments in exchange for a good roast coffee from BK Café. We let netizens go crazy and their stories sure did get wild! This not only created a buzz around the brand, but also positioned BK Café as the ultimate contrast to the horrible coffee experiences that preceded them.”