Burger King India on-boards Havas Worldwide India as its digital partner

Havas Worldwide India has been focusing on fortifying and updating its core expertise and offerings over the last two years. In 2021, Havas Worldwide India witnessed a growth of over 30% across its Mumbai and Delhi offices, thanks to significant business wins that include Tata Cliq Luxury, Bel Cheese, P&G, Vivo, and Celio, to name a few. The agency has also been strengthening its teams to bring in the best talent. As the agency's growth momentum continues in 2022, it will continue to come up with clutter-breaking work to deliver on its promise of making a meaningful difference in the lives of brands, businesses, and consumers.

Speaking of this association, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King India said, “We are excited to have partnered with Havas Worldwide India, which comes with a track record of path-breaking digital campaigns for brands across markets and categories. We are confident that their expertise and market understanding will help us deliver innovative and groundbreaking digital campaigns; thereby further strengthening Burger King India to become the most lovable brand in the digital space. We look forward for a long and fruitful partnership.