Burger King India onboards an unsuspecting Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador

Roshan is not pleased and Spotify, Swiggy, Zomato, Manyavar, and Mountain Dew can’t hold back their laughter.
Has your friend ever stuck a piece of paper on your back, without your knowledge, and then took your unsuspecting self’s photograph only to share it with all your common friends or put it online?
If yes, then actor Hrithik Roshan might give you a call because he too underwent something similar a couple of days ago.
Stepping out from his vanity van, he posed for a few photographs for the paparazzi before heading inside the studio.
Little did the actor know Burger King India had a billboard placed strategically behind him to make it appear he was endorsing the QSR giant while being papped.
The clip posted online has got people talking and even brands like Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato, among others, have decided to chime in. Talk about catching someone unaware.
However, the actor did catch up with what had happened and he is not pleased.
Our first thought on seeing the clip went to Famous Innovations, Burger King India's creative agency on record but turns out it was Leo Burnett that executed this mischief on a project basis for the QSR.
An interesting thing considering the fact that Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia, had recently told afaqs!, "30 per cent of our revenue comes from projects".