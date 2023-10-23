Burger King India’s Whopper redefines taste: Swaad aisa, India jaisa

The brand has unveiled a new TVC campaign to introduce whopper, especially made to suit the Indian taste palate.
India is renowned for its rich and diverse culture and its deep-rooted affection for food and spices. Considering this, Burger King has started new flavours of veg and chicken whoppers. Additionally, the brand has launched a ‘Limited Time Offer’ to buy veg whopper at Rs.129 and grilled chicken whopper at Rs.149.
The brand has crafted TVCs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Telugu to cater to different regions of the country. Each film shows the journey of a protagonist who believes that western brands do not implement Indian taste. It begins with doubting the taste of the new whopper and later enjoying it as it fulfills all taste expectations. Regional music is used to build cultural context and enhance the expressions of taste.
Along with tv coverage, it will be promoted through digital platforms, social media, digital influencers, out-of-home advertising (OOH) and in-restaurant displays.
Burger King has also introduced glazed premium buns in the whopper range to add more freshness.
Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer, said, “Our new campaign, 'Whopper: Swaad Aisa, India Jaisa,' with its various regional edits perfectly embodies our commitment of serving tasty food which meets guests’ taste expectations. With the launch of premium glazed buns, we want to give the best Whopper experience to our guests.”
Pravin Sutar, head of creative, Black Pencil, said, “The music used in the films is not just a device, it's got a regional twist to it that makes it the sound and feeling of satisfaction when Indians enjoy their favourite desi flavours in the Whopper. The vibe, the treatment, the swaad, everything is Indian for every Indian."
Credits-
Agency - Black Pencil
Creative:
Vikram Pandey - NCD
Pravin Sutar - Head of creative
Srishty Kamboj - ACD (Copy)
Kshitija Raut - Art Director
Anushree Agarwal - Senior Art Director
Kartik Iyer - Copywriter
Planning:
Somdatta Roychowdhuri - Brand Strategy Director
Director: Luv Kalla
Production House: Qissè Films