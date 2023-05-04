Burger King launches a new campaign for its latest value range of Tasty Meals

The campaign also includes a TVC showcasing crazy dance moves on a unique ‘Ninety-Nine’ tune to connect with guests.
Burger King India, one of the fastest growing Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains, announced the launch of its latest value range of Tasty Meals, starting at Rs. 99. With the QSR space becoming more competitive, the newly launched meal offering aims to drive consideration and increase dine-in traffic by providing guests with an irresistible value-for-money deal.
The ‘Tasty Meals’ is all set to treat the hunger pangs of many. With the introduction of meals starting @Rs.99, one can get a lip-smacking meal comprising of a Burger, Fries and a Pepsi Black. The offer is available across a range including burgers and tacos. Vegetarian options include the Crispy Veg burger meal for Rs.99. One can also opt for Veg Makhani Burst meal, Veg Crunchy Taco meal, Crispy Chicken burger meal, Chicken Makhani Burger meal and Chicken Crunchy Taco meal that is available at different prices.
To unveil this exciting offering, Burger King India has planned a 360-degree campaign .Starting with a pre-buzz featuring a 10-second product creative across TV, Digital and electronic channels. The campaign also includes a TVC showcasing crazy dance moves on a unique ‘Ninety-Nine’ tune to connect with guests and give them a glimpse of the amazing value they can get with the ‘Tasty Meals starting @ Rs.99’. The campaign will also be amplified across various media platforms, including TV Channels, YouTube, Print, Snapchat, Instagram, Paytm Soundbox, In-game Advertising, and Search Campaigns. With such a widespread reach, Burger King India is set to make a big impact on the fast food scene.
Commenting on the campaign and the new launch of menu, Rajeev Varman, CEO, Burger King India, said, "We are thrilled to launch the 'Tasty Meals @Rs.99' campaign, which reinforces our commitment to providing guests with an unbeatable value-for-money deal. With the launch of this campaign, we aim to enhance brand love among younger guests by offering them a range of delicious meal options at an affordable price point."
Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said, “At Burger King India, we are excited to bring this campaign to life as we understand that in today's market, value for money is a key driver of brand consideration. With the launch of our 'Tasty Meals @Rs.99' campaign, we are confident that we will not only satisfy our guests' cravings but also provide them with an unbeatable deal that will make them keep coming back for more."