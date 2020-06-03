Burger King offers to bail out quarantine chefs

Ever since the Coronavirus struck, more than half of the world went under lockdown in a bid to control its spread. With reduced access to food delivery apps and takeout restaurants, many people the world over wandered into their kitchen in an attempt to get creative. We're also seeing many Bollywood, as well as Hollywood, celebrities step into their kitchens, pick up brooms and mops, and wipe down windows, getting their hands dirty in the absence of their household help. Now is the time to brush up on those cooking skills and improve prowess as a homebody, especially since the lockdown has been extended in many states in India till June 30.