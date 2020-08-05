Burger King puts a rapper on its Whopper

The fast food chain recently got a UK rapper to perform on the wrapper of its signature burger.
William Shakespeare once wrote, "All the world is a stage." Centuries after he wrote this famous line, Burger King (BK) went ahead and made its Whopper a stage.
In what is believed to be the smallest musical performance ever, the fast food chain had a UK rapper perform on the wrapper of its signature burger.
The rapper Tinie's summer hit 'Whoppa' sounds similar to 'Whopper'. So, BK teamed up with Tempah for a musical performance.
All Burger King UK customers had to do was scan a QR code on the Whopper's wrapper. Once they did so, a miniature Tinie appeared and performed 'Whoppa', with the burger as his stage.
This was made possible using augmented reality (AR), and with the help of BBH London and Dimension Studios. As per a Muse by Clio report, "BBH will promote the 'Whoppa' experience through social and outdoor elements."
Katie Evans, Marketing Director for Burger King UK, commented: “As soon as we heard about Tinie’s Whoppa song, we couldn’t help but dream up innovative ways to get involved. Of all of the ideas, this was the one that really brought a smile, and we’re so glad we’re able to offer our Whopper as a stage at a time when we could all do with a bit of fun and frivolity.”
Stephen de Wolf, Chief Creative Officer at BBH London, said: "In a world with no live music, we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to experience an exclusive gig from one of the country's biggest rap artists. And what better stage to do it on than a Whopper. I can't wait for the nation to watch a tiny Tinie performing his new track Whoppa on a Whopper."
It, however, isn't the first time that Burger King has struck marketing gold using AR. For a 2019 campaign called 'Burn That Ad', Burger King Brazil encouraged people to use its app to screen rival ads. Once they did (so), the ad would burn on their screens (with the help of augmented reality). Then, people would see a message telling them that they had won a free Whopper.