Burger King UK lines up McDonald’s, KFC, and Subway for some outdoor grilling

OOH ads mock BK’s rivals using its grill lines as the instrument of burn.
That Burger King loves to grill, not just its food, but its rivals as well is old news. To see it happen every time is refreshing. This time, it is the streets of London where BK, the chain’s nickname, has mocked its rivals using its grill lines as an instrument of burn.
Turning the seven grill lines, famously found on its Whopper, as writing space, BK used them to make fun of its rivals McDonald’s, KFC, and Subway and the jabs were personal.
“Only a clown would forget their lines,” said a back-lit advert outside a McDonald’s restaurant.
“Some colonels haven’t earned their stripes yet,” remarked the OOH ad near a KFC drive-thru.
“After fire other ways are sub par” read a billboard in front of a Subway restaurant.
Speaking about itself and its grill lines, BK said, "This is what makes it a Whopper."
The copy hits these brands at the centre of their heart and the culprit for these blows is BBH London.
The agency, on social media, said, “How can you stand out from the competition? BBH London showed that for Burger King, it all comes down to seven lines.”