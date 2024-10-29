Burger King’s Diwali campaign lets customers design product packaging

Burger King India, a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain in India announced a campaign designed to engage its customers for Diwali. Burger King India has decided to let guests create their own personalised patakha packaging for its products. Burger King India has incorporated advanced AI solutions and has given it in the hands of its customers. Burger King is launching the #BurgerKingSwaadKaPatakha campaign this Diwali, offering customers a free Whopper to celebrate the season.



The #BurgerKingSwaadKaPatakha campaign invites guests to visit a microsite, where they can select their favourite product from six popular Burger King products and pair them with six types of firecrackers. Using advanced AI technology, the microsite will allow users to create their personalised dhamaka packaging design by combining the chosen product and firecracker. Once created, participants can share their packaging designs on Instagram and other platforms showcasing their creativity to the world. By tagging Burger King India and using the hashtag #BurgerKingSwaadKaPatakha they will also get a free whopper.

Speaking about this campaign, Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer of Burger King India, commented on the launch: “At Burger King, we constantly push the envelope to enhance customer engagement. Our guests enjoy the amazing tastes of Burger King products which leave a burst of flavours in their mouth. To showcase our Burger King flavours in the most unique manner the agency crafted the #BurgerKingSwaadKaPatakha campaign. By leveraging advanced AI technology, we’re giving our guests a unique opportunity to engage with our brand in a fun and interactive way. Burger King has always been a technology first brand. From hacking real time IPL moments to now an AI driven Diwali. This initiative not only celebrates the festive spirit but also allows our customers to design something personal and exciting, creating memorable experiences with Burger King."



“Burger King has always pushed the envelope when it comes to innovation and creativity. Since Diwali is all about togetherness, what better way to celebrate it than by inviting our fans to create their own patakhas with a fun AI twist to the whole experience? The campaign perfectly fuses culture and technology and is, above all else, a celebration of taste,” said Anupama Ramaswamy, joint MD and chief creative officer, Havas Creative India.



The campaign kicks off with teasers on Instagram from October 28, followed by the unveiling of packaging designs through six posts from October 28 to November 1. Customers can participate by creating and sharing their packaging designs across social media platforms and get a free whopper.