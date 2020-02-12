Burger King's love affair with the clown continues

We reached out to Burger King India and received an email from its spokesperson stating, "Burger King’s brand essence is all about self-expression and just being who you are. Valentine's day is often depicted as a clichéd glossy celebration of love amongst couples and people in love. Our idea, this Valentine's Day is to provide a platform for self-expression… not just for couples but for singles as well. For once, why not celebrate the loners this Valentine’s…and that was the genesis of the campaign."