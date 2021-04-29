Burger King’s new spot revels in post-pandemic “confusion”

It offers discombobulated people the solace of a meatless Whopper.
Emma has discovered that she likes dating Mark’s profile more than she likes dating him. Jason stumbles into a real-life conversation; he can’t mute, he can’t turn off his camera, and he can’t pee while he listens. Trudy wants to go to the office, but also wants to work in pyjamas.
Confused?
Burger King’s latest spot is a darkly humorous depiction of the post-pandemic world, where confusion reigns supreme. Made by David Madrid, it is outgoing CMO Fernando Machado’s last work for the American QSR.
And while the folks confused with the real world in the ad is downright hilarious, Burger King tops it up with the “the most confusing thing about these confusing times.”
“These are confusing times,” remarks the voice-over in the ad, “… which is just about the right time to have the Burger King Impossible Whopper. A Whopper made without beef that tastes just like…”
The Impossible Whopper is a burger made with plant-based protein, instead of meat. It “features a flame-grilled patty made from plants topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles and onions,” says the Burger King website.
We (afaqs!) reported back in January this year that the brand’s Impossible Whopper will be available in Latin America, China and the Caribbean.
Machado tweeted, “And I finally had the opportunity to work with the incredibly talented Juan Cabral. It got to be in the last spot for BK.” Cabral directed the ad.
“After months in the making, we are super excited to share our latest campaign for Burger King! It is inspired by the confusing times that we’re all living right now, beautifully directed by Juan Cabral, and produced by MJZ and Pickle Music. Thanks to our amazing clients at Burger King and the team behind this,” said André Toledo, executive creative director at David Madrid, in a LinkedIn post.