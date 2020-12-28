“But my hope is rising…” croons Titus Upputuru in a video yearning for and celebrating hope amid darkness

But one morning, as I was reading the Bible, I was moved by three verses from the Book of Psalms, chapter 146. God said, in those verses, not to fear even if mountains roll into the middle of the sea or the earth begins to sink. That settled it. I was like why should I fear anything because God is saying even if mountains roll into the middle of the sea, don’t fear. I thought of that visual and compared it to what we were all going through. It felt like nothing.