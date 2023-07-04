Byju’s not looking to renew deal with SRK: Report

Byju’s signed up Bollywood actor in 2017.
The ed-tech firm Byju’s is cutting costs after struggling to raise funds and is unlikely to renew its endorsement deals with actor Shahrukh Khan end of September, according to a report by Economic Times.
The report mentioned, “With the edtech platform in serious trouble, Shah Rukh’s team is also hesitant to continue the association with the brand,” one of the people said.
This is not the first time Byju’s association with Khan is in trouble. In April this year, a district consumer disputes redressal commission in Madhya Pradesh fined Byju’s and the actor Rs 50,000 each “for not meeting teaching standards and false ads."
The actor has been questioned by fans repeatedly on social media for continuing his association with Byju’s.
In 2021, Byju’s halted its advertisements with Khan during a controversy involving the Pathaan star’s son, Aryan.
Last week, BCCI announced that online gaming company Dream 11 replaced Byju’s as the lead sponsor for Team India.