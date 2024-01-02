Cadbury 5 Star continues 'Do Nothing' campaign with new film

It has been directed by Prasoon Pandey (Corcoise Films) and conceived by Ogilvy India.
Cadbury 5 Star and Ogilvy India have come together to launch another 'Do Nothing' campaign, with a funnier take on keeping things light.
The new ad titled Elevator tells the story of a person whose phone rings at the most inappropriate time, but he's too absorbed in enjoying his Cadbury 5 Star to do anything about it.
Over the years, the chocolate brand in partnership with Ogilvy, has built on this proposition through many innovations like hijacking Google Assistant with a Do Nothing Mode, riding the crypto trend with Nothingcoin, creating the most visible ad campaign for a budget amounting to 'nothing', and more recently, a Nothing University to train people for an AI-powered future where humans can finally upskill themselves in the art of Doing Nothing and embrace AI instead of fearing it.
Speaking about this, Nitin Saini, VP- marketing, Mondelez India, said, “With the new TVC we wanted to recapture that feeling of pure indulgence, where even the most insistent interruption can’t break the spell of enjoying a delicious 5 Star. This campaign is a playful reminder that in a world obsessed with doing more, slowing down and savoring the simple pleasures can be the ultimate act of chilling.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said, "5 Star is back with another crazy interpretation of Do Nothing. Over the years, the brand's counter-culture stance has resonated strongly with the youth, with each piece adding to the campaign's massive popularity. We hope our latest avatar continues to surprise and entertain people."