Cadbury 5 Star wants you to mine ‘NothingCoins’ by doing nothing; use them to buy goods or exchange them for JioMart vouchers

How do you earn them? You read the headline. There’s a ‘NothingCoin’ bank too.
Some ads are Nolanesque in nature; layer after layer which you’re unable to peel. Then there are ads that have nothing much to offer, except a simple laugh and, yet, they become box office hits.
Today, we look at the latter. We look at Cadbury 5 Star. Be it the ‘Suresh and Ramesh’ ads, or its last brand campaign, where it wanted us to “do nothing”.
The leading Mondelez chocolate brand’s lack of trying is, in fact, its most potent ally and, so, it wants to
work on mine to mint some currency and use it to buy products from its mall or exchange it for JioMart vouchers.
In tandem with Ogilvy, 5 Star wants us to do nothing; the more we chill, the more 'NothingCoins' we earn. And, what do we do with this currency?
“You can spend them. We have created a digital 5 Star Mall, where you can buy products with your coins, or exchange them for JioMart vouchers. Other partner tie-ups are also getting closed,” says Pratik Shetty, senior manager, marketing, chocolates, Mondelez, in a LinkedIn post.
Ogilvy has created an ad to celebrate this new monetary addition to our digital wallets (not related to any payment app). The voice-over illustrates what it’s all about, “The longer you do nothing, the more NothingCoins you mine… and the more you can spend.”
Don't miss the dig at cryptocurrency and its lack of awareness among people.
If only my boss could understand when I tell her I want to do nothing and make some moolah.
Anyway, what’s more interesting is the fact that NothingCoins has a bank as well. It is at Nariman Point (Mumbai) opposite the State Bank of India (SBI) head office. It, as per Shetty, has a loan counter, an ATM, sells investment schemes, and more.
Kidding, or maybe not.
Also, you need to scan the pack to start mining.
Credits:
Mondelez - Aashita Sharma supported by Debapriya Paul, Yash Desai, Gayatri Patkar, Anil Viswanathan, Anjali Madan Krishnan
Ogilvy - Beenu Kurup, Prakash Nair, Tanmay Rajpurkar Karunasagar, Russell John, Nadia Miranda
Wavemaker - Harshil Voram, Gaurav Chopra, Chintan Thakker
