Cadbury 5 Star introduces Nothing University to learn the art of ‘Doing Nothing’

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "With AI dominating the news almost every day, Cadbury 5 Star has taken a crazy dig at it by celebrating the prospect that when AI does most of our work, we'll get a lot of time to chill and do nothing. We have conceived and crafted the Nothing University and developed an entire curriculum around doing nothing efficiently in the future workplace, complete with interactive video lectures and a diploma."