Cadbury 5 Star introduces Nothing University to learn the art of ‘Doing Nothing’

The humorous campaign envisions a future where AI handles all the jobs, allowing humans to embrace the art of doing nothing.
Cadbury 5 Star has launched the Nothing University where people can sign up to learn the art of ‘doing nothing’ and get a certification. The brand has declared the campaign to welcome AI instead of fearing it, simultaneously aligning with its tagline, ‘Eat 5-star, do nothing’.
People can participate and experience this course online through a microsite 5staruniversity.com, initiated by the brand to host interactive video sessions. People can take courses in modules taught by corporate-employees-turned-comedians Atul Khatri and Rahul Subramanian to enjoy doing nothing in the midst of getting ready for an AI powered future workspace. At the end of the course, students will also get a certification as a fun take on the completion of this activation.
Speaking about this unique approach, Nitin Saini, VP- marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Currently, the advent of AI is taking the industry by storm and making everyday jobs easier thus, leaving more room for people to ‘Do Nothing’, and as the cultivators of this ethos we want to help people ace it. The introduction of Nothing University is a cheeky take on this concept and our attempt to help everyone upskill in ‘Doing Nothing’.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "With AI dominating the news almost every day, Cadbury 5 Star has taken a crazy dig at it by celebrating the prospect that when AI does most of our work, we'll get a lot of time to chill and do nothing. We have conceived and crafted the Nothing University and developed an entire curriculum around doing nothing efficiently in the future workplace, complete with interactive video lectures and a diploma."
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, North and East, Wavemaker India said, “In collaboration with top comedians, influencers and brand partnerships, we aim to amplify the delight of 'Do nothing', with a counterculture narrative. From enrolment to graduation, our media campaign is brimming with playful essence, embarking on a journey into the art of doing nothing.”