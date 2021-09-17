Cadbury ads that made it cool for adults to eat chocolate

Cadbury Dairy Milk's shiny new recreation of its iconic 'dancing girl on the cricket field' ad from the '90s has got us all talking, sharing, posting, tweeting, discussing... the ad - in which the genders of the cricketer and the adoring lover are reversed - is going viral as we type this. About three decades ago, in an era when chocolates were treats only for kids and adults wouldn't dare be caught eating chocolates in public, the 'Kuch Khaas Hai' ad changed the game - it repositioned not just the brand, but the category; just like that it was okay, cool even, for adults to eat chocolates.