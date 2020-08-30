Cadbury Bournvita launches a Rs 5 sachet but is the malted drink late to the scene?

Cadbury Bournvita is a malted drink that made its debut in India in 1948 and is one of India's most popular drinks especially among children and a few adults too. But, what's interesting to note here is the introduction of the sachet, which by the way isn't unique (Horlicks did it a while back) and its costing. It ticks the box of an affordable variant during the hard financial times we're living but has it missed the bus?