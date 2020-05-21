Cadbury brings back 'Kuch Khaas Hai' tune in tribute to frontline workers

Doctors, nurses, physicians… These are some of the frontline workers who are helping the human race battle the Coronavirus pandemic. But these frontline workers are also dependent on others to keep operations running smoothly. The almost invisible, unacknowledged support and ancillary staff at a hospital, who're not directly on the frontline. The canteen cooks, the waiters, the electrician on call, the ambulance driver and his helper, the janitor, the receptionist, the IT guys, the errand boys, even the gardener. So, Cadbury decided to thank them for supporting the frontline workers. The company released a video of its employees distributing the newly released 'Thank You' bars amongst the staff of some key hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.