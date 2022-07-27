Cadbury Celebration brings siblings closer with #ConnectedRakhi

#ConnectedRakhi upholds every sibling’s promise to spend more quality time together.
Cadbury Celebrations, the country’s loved chocolate gifting brand, announced the launch of a heart-warming campaign for this year’s Raksha Bandhan – #ConnectedRakhi. An intrinsic part of India’s innate celebrations, the brand over the years has made meaningful difference in the lives of consumers by creating shared moments of happiness and joy. This year again, the brand’s latest campaign playfully builds on the insight that during childhood siblings tend to spend much more time together, but as one grows, life and its chaos trumps over spending quality time with loved ones.
To change this and usher siblings to make good on the promise of spending the festival together, the brand has introduced Bluetooth enabled #ConnectedRakhi; an innovation that taps into the user’s emotion and blends it perfectly with the brand’s tech-first endeavor.
Consumers can purchase the limited edition #ConnectedRakhi on Amazon or Flipkart. Once purchased, they can then scan the QR code available on the packaging of the Rakhi to download the app which requires a basic sign up. This will be followed by sisters uploading a voice clip of their brother's promise. The sister then ties the connected Rakhi on the brother’s arm, while it is paired with her phone. If the brother moves away from her or tries to leave, her phone plays the brother’s audio recording where he promised to spend the day with her, in loop, until he comes back to her.
Speaking on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, vice president - marketing, Mondelez India said, “Signifying the precious link between siblings, Rakhi has remained a special festival for Mondelez India. Our insight for the campaign was simple- with daily routines dictating our quality of life, the time spent with siblings decreases. With #ConnectedRakhi, we wanted to take the conventional sweet gifting a step ahead with the integration of technology. The vision was to encourage siblings to get more facetime at the back of personalization at scale. Delivering on Cadbury Celebrations’ proposition of ‘Kuch Achha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’, the campaign is an effort to remind our consumers of the joyful moments shared, inspiring siblings to spend Raksha Bandhan together.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India adds, “#ConnectedRakhi, a bluetooth enabled Rakhi is a playful way of reminding the brothers to not just get the Rakhi tied this Rakshabandhan but also spend time together with their sisters like they used to when they were younger. Building on Cadbury Celebrations’ proposition of ‘Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye,’ the campaign uses technology to help strengthen the emotional bond between the siblings.”
Furthermore, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer head, West Wavemaker India said, “This is an innovative use of proximity-based technology to bring the siblings together on a very special day, backed with precision. For this idea to work, we had to plan the right moments and create real time bridges with the audiences both in terms of messaging and connections”