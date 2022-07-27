Cadbury Celebration brings siblings closer with #ConnectedRakhi

Consumers can purchase the limited edition #ConnectedRakhi on Amazon or Flipkart. Once purchased, they can then scan the QR code available on the packaging of the Rakhi to download the app which requires a basic sign up. This will be followed by sisters uploading a voice clip of their brother's promise. The sister then ties the connected Rakhi on the brother’s arm, while it is paired with her phone. If the brother moves away from her or tries to leave, her phone plays the brother’s audio recording where he promised to spend the day with her, in loop, until he comes back to her.