Cadbury Celebrations launches #ShopsForShopless campaign

Anil Viswanathan, vice president - marketing, Mondelez India said, “Right from gifting to indulging in sweets, Cadbury Celebrations, over the years has found its sweet spot across festivities and become an intrinsic part of family celebrations. With our previous #NotJustCadburyAd getting recognized and lauded globally for supporting small shop owners, this year we wanted to take the act of generosity a notch higher. Looking beyond small businesses, we collectively realized how Diwali is an important period for hawkers, but their business is often affected due to no permanent spot/shop to sell the products. Building on this insight and keeping purpose at the core of our strategy, we conceptualized #ShopsForShopless; an effort to give hawkers a permanent virtual store. We hope our latest tech-enabled effort strikes an emotional chord with the audiences, leading them to participate in small acts of generosity for a brighter and sweeter Diwali.”