Cadbury Celebrations urges families to rekindle Diwali traditions in-person

As the vibrant festival of Diwali approaches, families across India are busy preparing for this beloved occasion. The air is infused with the rich aroma of sweets and laughter as the warmth of cherished memories envelops us. To compliment this celebratory occasion, this year, Cadbury Celebrations is encouraging families to rediscover the sweetness of in-person connections.

However, in today’s fast-paced world, where technology often becomes a substitute for genuine interactions, the true essence of Diwali risks getting lost in digital exchanges. This year’s campaign, "Message pe muh meetha nai hota," highlights the importance of in-person celebrations over virtual greetings, focusing on the warmth and joy of shared moments with loved ones.

Nitin Saini, vice president of marketing at Mondelez India, reflects on the emotional heartbeat of this initiative, saying, “This year, we wanted to go back to our roots and traditions of togetherness that were embraced during festivities, but the digital age coupled with the increasing physical distance has gotten the better of us. Diwali is a festival that’s deeply rooted in the joy of togetherness, where the warmth of human connections has always taken a centre stage. This year, we wanted to go beyond the usual celebrations and truly capture the essence of what Diwali means—those irreplaceable moments spent with loved ones, where every smile, every hug, and every shared sweet carry the warmth of togetherness. This campaign is a reminder that no virtual greeting can match the magic of being together and celebrating the joy of connection.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer at Ogilvy India, beautifully captures this sentiment: “Diwali is the festival of getting together and celebrating with your loved ones. However, with the advancements in technology, we have normalised wishing on text, often lacking the personal touch and joy in these festivities. This year, we've brought back the magic of celebrating Diwali with your loved ones, the sweet-old way. This campaign is a gentle reminder to move over the endless Diwali forwards and rejoice in the most meaningful connections that best happen face-to-face. Our campaign, film and activation, is a heartfelt nudge to those real, in-person connections that digital screens can never replicate. It's a reminder that the most precious Diwali gifts are shared, not sent.

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, North and East, Wavemaker India added, “This Diwali, Cadbury Celebrations becomes more than just a treat; it weaves itself into the fabric of the festival, sparking joy and togetherness. Through personalised online experiences, heartwarming influencer stories, and strategic integrations with beloved TV shows and festive displays, the brand is present in every heart and home. Cadbury Celebrations inspires consumers to create sweet memories by sharing the gift of togetherness with loved ones, becoming synonymous with the spirit of Diwali.”