Cadbury Celebrations wishes you a happy and safe Raksha Bandhan

Anil Vishwanathan, marketing director - Chocolate, Mondelez India Foods : "As we enter the festive season, we believe that our festivals need to be celebrated while families and individuals continue to espouse safety and precaution. Rakhi is the harbinger of the season and is unique in its celebration of sibling bonding manifest through a ritual of protection. What better way to think about protection than the mask, which has become a unanimous symbol the world over. As a brand that has now become part of the Rakhi ritual, Cadbury Celebrations urges siblings to get closer, and together acknowledge the importance of protection in the coming months.”