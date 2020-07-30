Cadbury Celebrations wishes you a happy and safe Raksha Bandhan

Cadbury Celebrations provides a simple reminder on the basic protection needed in today's time - the face mask.
This year more than ever, siblings and cousins have spent more time together, reconnected and have played multiple roles in each other’s lives that go beyond just being a sibling. This year's Cadbury Celebrations Raksha Bandhan campaign spotlights this significant change in their bittersweet relationship. To bring alive this thought of #CloserThisRakhi, we used TV, digital and social media to engage with our audiences.
Piyush Pandey, Worldwide chief creative officer and executive chairman India, Ogilvy: “Cadbury over the years has become an accepted ritual of Raksha Bandhan, a festival of love and protection. Mask in today’s times are the most needed form of protection. What better way to express love than give a message that equals a mask to a Rakhi. I hope both sisters and brothers urge each other to wear a mask- ‘my rakhi to you this year’ is the message of Cadbury.”
Anil Vishwanathan, marketing director - Chocolate, Mondelez India Foods : "As we enter the festive season, we believe that our festivals need to be celebrated while families and individuals continue to espouse safety and precaution. Rakhi is the harbinger of the season and is unique in its celebration of sibling bonding manifest through a ritual of protection. What better way to think about protection than the mask, which has become a unanimous symbol the world over. As a brand that has now become part of the Rakhi ritual, Cadbury Celebrations urges siblings to get closer, and together acknowledge the importance of protection in the coming months.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India: “Many good things have also happened in these times. We have realised the importance of relationships and over the last few months have formed even stronger bonds with our family. So, despite all the challenges, this Raksha Bandhan will be a lot closer one for many siblings who have reconnected and become much closer. Our campaign idea draws inspiration from this and puts forward a loving message of love, care and protection.”