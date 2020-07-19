Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello's new ad reminds us of Nestle KitKat's ritualised wafer chocolate routine

I am unaware of the numbers that Crispello has done since its launch, but the positioning has clearly changed from 'Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye' to 'Crispello Breaking, Barabar Sharing'.What's interesting is that not only have they used KitKat’s four-finger design, but have also pitched it with a similar thought - the 'equal sharing' positioning comes quite close to Kitkat's 'Sabko Dena Banta Hai' (Share With Everyone), or 'Share Your Mood', though the execution is quite different.