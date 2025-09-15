Cadbury Dairy Milk introduces Milkinis, a new crème-filled chocolate bar in India

Cadbury Dairy Milk has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of Milkinis, a crème-filled chocolate bar aimed at younger, on-the-go consumers.





The product features a smooth milk crème centre wrapped in Cadbury’s classic chocolate shell. Available in two pack sizes — a 17g single bar (₹20) and a 34g twin-bar pack (₹40) — Milkinis is designed to suit both individual snacking and sharing occasions.

Company executives described the launch as an attempt to cater to changing consumption patterns, where consumers increasingly seek convenient, bite-sized indulgences.

“With Cadbury Dairy Milk Milkinis, we’re introducing a new way to enjoy the chocolate Indians know and love. This unique milk crème format is designed to delight with a playful, shareable treat that speaks to today’s evolving snacking habits,” said Nitin Saini, Vice President–Marketing, Mondelez India.

The brand is rolling out a nationwide campaign across television, digital platforms, and influencer-led activations to promote Milkinis. A new TV commercial introduces the product with a playful positioning, inviting consumers to rediscover Cadbury through a lighter, creamier format.

The launch places Cadbury in direct competition with other confectionery players experimenting with crème-filled chocolate bars in India’s growing impulse-snacking category.