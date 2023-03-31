Cadbury Dairy Milk shines the spotlight on all sports and sportspeople delivering an inclusive message with #CheerForAllSports

The idea #CheerForAllSports is also being manifested at the back of a tech-enabled engagement wherein the special INR 100 pack of Cadbury Dairy Milk— with a unique font at the front with each letter representing a different sport, comes with a QR code. This code, when scanned, will lead to a microsite with a calendar of other sporting events during the same period as the upcoming IPL season. This dedicated microsite allows users to sign up for reminders and includes links to watch and support India in other sports. Taking this a step further, the brand has made arrangements for screens to be put up at stadiums where Indian athletes will be playing, to showcase the people who join the stream to cheer for the Indian athletes. When a viewer joins the link shared via the microsite, they will join thousands more as they all come together to cheer for India— no matter where they are!