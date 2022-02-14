Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk plays fairy godmother on V Day; uses AR magic to spread ‘secret’ messages of love for budding teenage romances

Scan the pack, write your message, share the link. Your loved one, when pointing their phone at a Silk ad, sees your message and not the ad.
When the world awws in the face of teenage romance, India chooses to frown. No wonder romance in this country is born in secrecy, shrouded in coded messages, and masqueraded as friendship.
It is hard to openly express your love under such circumstances but in a Bollywood crazy land, is your love really strong without a grand gesture especially on Valentine’s Day?
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, the chocolate bar from Mondelez and possibly the most sold item on Valentine’s Day, is playing fairy godmother, with its tech wand, to young couples who wish to celebrate this day of love without having to bear disapproving stares and lessons from this cold-hearted nation’s folks.
The spell is simple: Scan the Silk pack, write a super cute message, and share the link with your loved one. When they point their phone to any Silk ad, the AR (augmented reality) will turn the ad into that cute secret message you wrote for them.
In a land where love is frowned upon, let the AR of an FMCG giant set your romantic passions free.
This is not the first time Cadbury Dairy Milk has used technological wizardry for its campaigns. It, for the Diwali of ‘21, used machine learning to recreate brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan’s face and voice to take the name of countless local stores. The move made the actor the de facto brand ambassador of countless small businesses across India.
