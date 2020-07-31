Cadbury Dairy Milk's 'Fill in the Thanks' print ad urges us to thank the daily wagers in our lives

As you read the copy and fill in the blanks, it shines a light on the vital role these people play in our lives.
Daily wagers are the worst affected by this pandemic. Many of them lost their jobs, some are working but with heavy salary cuts, and the ones who returned to their hometowns now return to the cities and struggle to find gainful employment.
Cadbury Dairy Milk has released a full-page print advertisement called 'Fill in the Thanks' (We saw it in The Times of India). It is the brand's way to remind us of the important role these daily wagers played in our lives and we must be thankful for them.
As you read through the copy and fill in the blanks, you realise it talks about those whom you interact with every day albeit for a very short period.
You have your maids and cooks who pack your dubba, the rickshaw wala who's your friend now and doesn't say no to you, the office admin staff who organises your desk is organised and will heat everyone's dabbas, your society watchman who keeps a close eye on the kids playing around...
The pandemic has devastated these people's lives and Cadbury Dairy Milk has partnered with Nirmana, an NGO that aims to empower unorganised sector workers to help sponsor over 17,000 daily wagers and wants us, the next time we see or meet these daily wagers, to say thank you.