Cadbury Dairy Milk's new campaign urges to look beyond reality and be a part of others' happiness

The ad film is the second instalment of its Generosity campaign.
With the new film, it aims to encourage consumers to remove the power barriers and treat everyone equally while whole-heartedly engaging in their happy moments. The campaign spotlights the social asymmetry and aims to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots in our society, evolving the brand’s narrative of ‘Kuch Accha Ho Jaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’.
The film follows a wedding procession in rural India, with a suit-clad man dancing with locals in the baaraat. The man is the groom's employer, present in the happiest moment of his colleague's life. The film ends with the employer and groom sharing Cadbury Dairy Milk, underscoring the thought of 'Kisi Aur Ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Ho Kar Dekhiye', as everyone dances away to glory.
Nitin Saini, VP- marketing, Mondelez India, commented, “Cadbury Dairy Milk remains dedicated to breaking down societal barriers, urging everyone to actively participate in the celebrations of others. In doing so, we hope to inspire a world where kindness and generosity redefine the way we connect, one sweet moment at a time.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "We thought to ourselves – what’s better than a wedding situation to show melting of the power distance between an employer and an employee. It beautifully underlines the happy occasion and the action that the campaign intends to drive."