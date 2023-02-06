Cadbury Fuse disguises gaming controllers as books of wisdom

The aim is to keep playing while people believe you’re gleaning wisdom from giant hardbacks.
Coming to the aid of the gamers against ‘well-intentioned’ distractors is Cadbury Fuse, a chocolate bar from Mondelez India. While it cannot influence people to the pros of gaming and let gamers be, it used the next best move — confusion.
Please welcome the Confuseing Controllers. They are limited-edition books of wisdom — think Astrophysics and the Paradox of Time or Macro Meso and Microeconomics — but in reality, they are empty from the inside and fitted with game controller buttons and space to fit a smartphone.
People see you reading a book, but you are playing a game.
These controllers are limited in number. To get one of these pieces, consumers must visit this website and play a racing game. Leaderboard toppers will receive the disguised joysticks.
Credits:
Team Mondelez: Nitin Saini, Pratik Shetty, Sidharth Singh, Anirul Jindal
Creative Agency: Ogilvy
CCOs, India: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Sukesh Nayak
ECD: Akshay Seth
GCD: Chinmay Raut, Visualiser: Yash Narvekar
Account Management: Maninder Bali, Beenu Kurup, Shruti Paranjpe, Ahana Banerjee
Deputy CSO, India: Ganapathy Balagopalan
Planning Team: Samhita Chaudhuri, Kanupriya Mahajan
Tech innovation Team: Rajneesh Bolia, Dishant Malik, Vaishali Mange
Technology Partners: Inbox Creations
Photography: Quench, Avadhut Hembade
Media Agency: Wavemaker