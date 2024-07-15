Cadbury Fuse's latest campaign emphasises not letting hunger interrupt everyday moments

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India added, “Fuse has always been about exploring different insights around hunger. This film taps into a very cool insight - Bhooke Pet Na Ho Paayega. The story endearingly exaggerates this by showing a young guy dragging a Doli procession into a supermarket to satisfy his hunger. The humour in the story is brought to life beautifully by the director, Abhinav Pratiman, Early Man Films. If exaggerations have their roots in an undeniable truth, they end up making the point very well. According to us, this film does that. The little touches in the detailing of the screenplay will make it watchable again and again. The ECD, Ram Hariharan and his team have conceived this campaign and we hope people enjoy it as much as we do.”