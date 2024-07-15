Cadbury Fuse's latest campaign emphasises not letting hunger interrupt everyday moments

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Cadbury Fuse, a brand by Mondelez India, launched its latest campaign Bhookhe Pet Na Ho Payega with a captivating film "Fuse Doli.” The campaign emphasises that hunger should never stand in the way of one's ability to shine and make a significant impact. It captures this sentiment by showcasing how a quick and satisfying snack can empower individuals to perform their best, in any situation.
Cadbury Fuse, known for its blend of peanuts, caramel, and delicious chocolate mousse, is a substantial and delightful snack that ensures hunger doesn't get in the way of ‘being in the moment’. Launched in 2016, over the years the brand has built on its promise of offering a substantial and tasty snack rooted in the hunger space.
Nitin Saini, vice president marketing, Mondelez India said, "Nourishing a tradition of combining goodness with an irresistible taste, Cadbury Fuse has been a steadfast companion for satisfying those little hunger pangs on-the-go. Our latest TVC campaign portrays how choosing Cadbury Fuse ensures you're always fully present and takes a humorous spin on India’s cultural belief: Pehle pet pooja, baaki kaam duja."
This year’s campaign builds on the insight of how today’s consumer who is navigating various stresses of life doesn’t need to bear the hunger pangs as well. They can move past it with a bar of Fuse and continue giving their best to everything. The campaign is helmed by a TVC which features a playful scenario where, amidst a sister's wedding procession, a hungry brother breaks away to grab a Cadbury Fuse from a nearby supermarket.
His unexpected snack break surprises the family but underscores the message: "Bhookhe Pet Na Ho paayega” highlighting Cadbury Fuse as the go-to choice for those who refuse to let hunger stop them from giving their best.
Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India added, “Fuse has always been about exploring different insights around hunger. This film taps into a very cool insight - Bhooke Pet Na Ho Paayega. The story endearingly exaggerates this by showing a young guy dragging a Doli procession into a supermarket to satisfy his hunger. The humour in the story is brought to life beautifully by the director, Abhinav Pratiman, Early Man Films. If exaggerations have their roots in an undeniable truth, they end up making the point very well. According to us, this film does that. The little touches in the detailing of the screenplay will make it watchable again and again. The ECD, Ram Hariharan and his team have conceived this campaign and we hope people enjoy it as much as we do.”