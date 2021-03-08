Cadbury Perk and Alia Bhatt return to the brand's ‘light’ proposition in new spot…

Featuring a ‘mandap’ setting, we see the bride (Bhatt) approach Pavail Gulati, the groom, for the garland ceremony only to see his friends hoist him on their shoulders; a tradition to make the groom harder to reach for the bride. What does Bhat do? She nonchalantly unwraps a bar of Perk and takes a bite… within a jiffy, she begins to rise as if she’s super light… the messaging is evident, ‘Perk khao, light ho jao’.