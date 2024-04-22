Cadbury Perk's latest ad campaign encourages individuals to 'Take it Lightly' starring Alia Bhatt

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign created by Ogilvy India encourages facing challenges with humour and positivity, aiming to promote a cheerful outlook.
Cadbury Perk, one of Mondelez India’s brands, launches yet another campaign with Alia Bhatt. Through a TV commercial, Cadbury Perk encourages consumers to embrace life's challenges with a light-hearted attitude, echoing the mantra ‘Take it lightly’.
In a world that's often filled with small stresses and uncertainties, Cadbury Perk believes in the power of positivity and light-hearted fun. With its latest campaign, crafted on the back of the brand’s purpose 'Take It Lightly,' Cadbury Perk is on a mission to inspire individuals to approach life's twists and turns with humor and optimism. Through an engaging narrative, Cadbury Perk aims to resonate with its audience, and encourage them to navigate life's ups and downs with a smile and a Perk in hand.
Speaking about this, Nitin Saini, VP- marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Since its inception, Cadbury Perk has been rooted in the youth culture owing to its fun persona and lighthearted narrative. Continuing this legacy, our new film showcases how a simple change in attitude can make a big difference in positively navigating life's twists and turns. We believe this campaign will resonate with young consumers who live life with the same vivacity as personified by our brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, inspiring them to embrace a lighter and more joyful approach to everyday challenges.”
Speaking about the collaboration, Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement, saying, “I have always been a fan of Cadbury Perk as I deeply resonate with their belief to ease through life’s small disappointments with humor and optimism. This long partnership has been an absolute delight!”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said "We are very excited to create a new film for Cadbury Perk. This brand stands for the need of the hour - to take things lightly. There are everyday niggles that take over the best of us, dampening our mood. Perk with its light chocolate format helps us overcome such moments in life by making our mood lighter. We had fun collaborating with Alia Bhatt and Prasoon Pandey on this project, both known for always taking things lightly.”
Credits:
President and Head of Office, Mumbai and Kolkata: Hirol GandhiChief Creative Officer: Sukesh Nayak
Deputy Chief Strategy Officer: Ganapathy Balagopalan
Executive Creative Director: Karunasagar Sridharan
Executive Vice President: Beenu Kurup
Account Management team: Sunny Dsouza, Khyati Wali and Anubhuti Chaturvedi
Creative team: Nishigandh Dhende and Jugal Joseph
Account Planning team: Samhita Chaudhuri and Kanupriya Mahajan