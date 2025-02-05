Cadbury Silk helps a penguin express love when words fall short in V-Day film

This Valentine’s Day, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk is making it effortless to express your feelings with packaging that says it all and a film that brings love to life with its campaign Say it with Silk.

Advertisment

Recognising that expressing oneself can often be daunting, the brand’s latest campaign puts Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk at the heart of romantic gestures. Through limited edition packaging, the brand will help convey feelings, featuring pre-written love notes such as “You are my love” and “You are special to me”. This will help consumers share their emotions in a way that’s as simple as gifting a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Blush, one sweet gesture at a time.

The campaign Say it With Silk, conceptualised by Ogilvy, is brought to life through a touching film that captures the essence of love and perseverance. The story follows a penguin on a quest to perfectly express his feelings to its mate. When its initial token of affection is lost, fate steps in as a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Heart Blush finds its way to the penguin, becoming the ideal medium to express love in a way that transcends words. The film is a reminder that sometimes, the simplest gestures carry the most profound meaning.

Speaking about the campaign, Nitin Saini, vice president – marketing, Mondelez India, said, "Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has always been synonymous with heartfelt gestures and playing cupid for couples on Valentine’s, so this year, we’re making it even easier for young lovers to express their feelings with our campaign “Say it With Silk”. Through this, we are bringing love to life in two beautiful ways—on pack and on screen. Our new packaging makes expressing emotions effortless, while our film tells a story that resonates deeply with the essence of love. Together, they create meaningful moments that go beyond words, making Valentine’s even more memorable”

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, also commented: “Through the years, Silk has been nudging young lovers to express their feelings to each other on Valentine’s Day. Every year, the brand finds new ways to land this message. This year, we decided to put the spotlight on the hesitation and the awkwardness of finding the words. The story is told through two adorable penguins as our lead characters. Set in the penguins’ world, the story comes from a universal emotion which everyone who is or has been in love will be able to relate to. Our penguins are a tribute to the first step of every love story - expressing your love. Special mention of our Sr. ECD, Akshay Seth and our director, Harshik Suraiya, along with the broader teams at Ogilvy, Vanilla Films and Mondelez, for leaving no stone unturned to bring this cute, animated story to life.”

Also, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head – Wavemaker India mentioned, “Our campaign moves beyond simple messaging to seamlessly integrate into every stage of the journey of finding love. This Valentine’s Day, we are enabling expressions of love at every touchpoint, from the first blush of attraction to the grand gesture of commitment. By understanding the emotional milestones – the shy glances, the hesitant steps forward, the breathless anticipation – we have strategically aligned Silk with key media channels that resonate with each moment. Imagine live, in-the-moment surprises, authentic influencer partnerships, and content that speaks volumes without uttering a word”.

The limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk packs will be available across leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms nationwide.The launch will also be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign, designed to bring to the fore the messaging.