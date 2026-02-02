Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk turns to human emotion over AI in Valentine’s film

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Mondelez India has brought back Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk’s long-running platform, ‘Say It With Silk’, continuing its focus on expressions of love during the season.

The 2026 campaign is anchored by a new digital film that reflects on how technology and artificial intelligence are increasingly shaping personal communication. The film contrasts AI-generated responses with the emotional effort involved in expressing affection, positioning love as something rooted in intent rather than automation.

The narrative centres on the idea that while AI can assist with words or suggestions, it cannot experience emotion. Through intimate storytelling, the film highlights moments where human vulnerability and effort carry greater meaning than algorithm-driven convenience.

Alongside the film, the brand has introduced refreshed Valentine’s Day packaging, retaining its familiar gold and purple colour palette. The packs are designed to support gifting during the season and form part of the wider campaign rollout.

Speaking about the campaign, Nitin Saini, vice president – Marketing, Mondelez India, said: “In a world where technology is increasingly shaping how we communicate, this year’s film reflects on what makes love truly human - emotion, intent, and effort.”

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, said: “This is a very special film in the journey of Silk because of the strong point of view it comes with. Most of our earlier work on Silk has been about expressing one’s feelings, but as we dug deeper into the behaviour of young couples, we discovered that their dependence on AI to act or express themselves is tremendous. This film showcases all the things about love that AI could never think of. Why? Because AI has never been in love. Written insightfully by Akshay Seth and directed poetically by Bob from Good Morning Films, we hope young love enjoys watching this as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Shekhar Banerjee, President, Client Solutions, South Asia at WPP Media, added,

“While technology and AI continue to shape how we communicate, expressing real emotion, especially love, ultimately takes human courage and feeling. Our idea was to further amplify this expression of love with music and voices that Gen Z deeply connects with, to help them say what they often struggle to put into words. By integrating Silk into cultural moments, shared experiences, and music, we aim to make expressions of love feel more authentic and not AI-generated.”

The Valentine’s Day 2026 campaign is supported by a multi-platform rollout including digital content, music integrations, influencer collaborations, outdoor placements and shopper marketing across traditional trade, modern trade and quick commerce.

The seasonal range includes standard Dairy Milk Silk bars, variants and the Silk Desserts portfolio, available in multiple pack sizes during the Valentine’s period.