Cadbury customises Diwali ad basis pin code to advertise local retailers

The custom-designed version of the same ad displays names of small stores depending on the location where the ad is being watched.
Cadbury has released its latest Diwali campaign for Cadbury Celebrations. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign provides an advertising platform to local retailers, whose businesses would have been impacted by the pandemic.
The brand has designed a real-time data experience in the ad where it advertises not just for itself but also for thousands of small businesses across India.
The displayed names of small stores in the ad change on the basis of the location in which the ad was being viewed. Therefore, a person viewing the ad in Pune would be guided to small stores in Pune, in their vicinity. Similarly, a person in Mumbai or Delhi, would see the names of the small stores in his vicinity.
Cadbury Celebrations, Ogilvy and Wavemaker come together to put this campaign into action. Facebook & YouTube helped drive this hyper local data driven campaign that reached out to a large set of audience.
In a press release, the brand mentions, “Cadbury Celebrations wanted to do its bit and created a data driven campaign platformed by ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad’ to highlight the spirit of generosity in action.
The brand has custom-designed hundreds of versions of the same ad, with the relevant geo-targeting based on pin codes. Cadbury has also developed an algorithm that serves an ad customized to the viewer based on their geographical location. In order to execute this multi-platform activation campaign, Cadbury reached out to 1800+ local retailers across 260+ pin codes in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Indore and Pune.
Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said, “This year, more than any other, warrants for acts that signify new beginnings and the potential of goodness in an imperfect world, and our recent Celebrations campaign infuses this thought at the back of evoking generosity. With the proposition of ‘Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge’, we are putting our best foot forward to inspire people to do what’s right, this time with an intention to remind people to support their local retailers. Through this campaign, we hope to share the warmth of this season with the small businesses as we prepare to celebrate one of India’s biggest festival.”
The ad captures an Indian family celebrating the occasion of Diwali where the woman of the house gifts something to every member of the family bought from a local store. It ends on a celebratory note urging people to support local stores and add sweetness to everyone’s Diwali this year.
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said, “The heart of this campaign lies in generosity, especially in these trying times. This data-driven, localised and personalised campaign captures generosity experienced at a local community level, where we featured local retailers & urged people to remember them while gifting this Diwali.”