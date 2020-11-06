Cadbury customises Diwali ad basis pin code to advertise local retailers

Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said, “This year, more than any other, warrants for acts that signify new beginnings and the potential of goodness in an imperfect world, and our recent Celebrations campaign infuses this thought at the back of evoking generosity. With the proposition of ‘Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge’, we are putting our best foot forward to inspire people to do what’s right, this time with an intention to remind people to support their local retailers. Through this campaign, we hope to share the warmth of this season with the small businesses as we prepare to celebrate one of India’s biggest festival.”